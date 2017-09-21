Armenian lawmakers to attend Euronest PA session in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian lawmakers will attend the Euronest PA session in Azerbaijan.

Armenian lawmakers Armen Ashotyan, the Chair of the Armenia’s National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan and MP from opposition Yelq fraction Mane Tandilyan will head for Baku, Azerbaijan, on Thursday to attend the plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly devoted to women’s health and gender equality, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian media, according to AzVision.

As the parliament press service reported in a release, the session features delegation members party to Euronest PA, members of the European Parliament representatives of international organizations and diplomatic missions accredited to Azerbaijan.

To note, Euronest parliamentary assembly is the body of the European Union’s Eastern Partnership program and comprises lawmakers from each of the six countries participating in the Eastern Partnership program - Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Moldova and Belarus - as well as 60 members of the European Parliament

