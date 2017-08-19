Armenian lawyer: Defense Ministry wants to keep officers in army by force

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lawyer Norayr Norikyan: "They want to keep officers in army by force. Defense Minister's new decision will have an adverse effect"

According to www.1in.am, the Armenian Defense Minister issued a new order on 20 June 2017. Lawyer Norayr Norikyan said that after this order, 17 officers appealed to the courts to demand their restitution. Under the new order, the new version of the contract with officers was proposed. If an officer who graduated from a military education institution declines to do a service earlier than 10 years, he will have to pay 1,000,000 drams ($3525) instead of the current 250,000 drams ($880) per year. Many officers refused to sign a new contract.

Lawyer Norayr Norikyan said: "Unfortunately, the vast majority of officers are going to leave Armenia today. It is our common mischief and the problem of the army. An Armenian army officer is unable to maintain his family and is looking for ways to go abroad to earn a living. This is the problem of not only the Ministry of Defence, this is a strategic problem of the state, and the state is obliged to make fundamental changes in this area. It should be ensured that the Armenian army officer does not leave the service deliberately. The Defense Ministry is trying to prevent the military outflow in this way, but this is impossible ... "

News.Az

