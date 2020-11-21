Armenian leadership recognized the statement signed on November 10 as non-alternative - Lavrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Attempts to revise the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh are unacceptable," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today's briefing in Yerevan.

According to him, the statement on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on November 10 is beyond question:

"During the negotiations with the leadership of Armenia, it was recognized that this statement is non-alternative. It was emphasized unanimously that attempts to question this statement not only inside Armenia but also abroad are unacceptable. They stressed that the statement has helped solve the most serious problems and saved lives," Lavrov said.

News.Az