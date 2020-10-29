Armenian leadership to be held accountable: Azerbaijani prosecutor general

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian leadership orders to commit terror against the peaceful Azerbaijani population every time when Azerbaijan achieves success in battles, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said commenting on Armenia's recent missile attacks on Azerbaijan's Barda district.

According to the prosecutor general, until today in the world, no such act has remained unanswered.

"Armenia will answer for these actions and sooner or later will be held accountable," he said.

He also added that the Prosecutor Office’s employees are working and collecting all the facts in Barda.

As earlier reported, on October 27-28 Armenian Armed Forces made missile attacks on Barda district’s peaceful settlements (Qarayusifli village and central part of Barda city), as a result of which nearly 30 civilians were killed, and about 90 were injured.

News.Az