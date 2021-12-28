Armenian leadership understands only way for Yerevan is to normalize ties with Baku: AIR Center

Armenia understands the importance of normalizing the relations with Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev said at a press conference on the results of the year, News.Az reports citing Trend.

Shafiyev stressed the positive results of Azerbaijan's foreign policy this year.

“I would like to stress the meeting in Russia’s Sochi city,” he said. “Moreover, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made positive messages at the recent press conference. But we should not forget that he is a populist.”

“Pashinyan and his entourage understand that Armenia's prospects are limited and the only way is to normalize relations with Azerbaijan,” Shafiyev added.

