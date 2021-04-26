Armenian lobby holds action in LA, calls for ethnic violence against Azerbaijanis (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian lobby staged an “execution” of an Azerbaijani with a mannequin wrapped in Azerbaijani flag in Los Angeles, U.S., the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in the city wrote on Twitter.

"In the middle of Los Angeles, radical Armenian Dashnaks from Armenian Youth Federation-WUS/The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) staged yesterday an ‘execution’ of an Azerbaijani with a mannequin wrapped in Azerbaijani flag, with calls to ethnic violence," the Consulate tweeted.

News.Az