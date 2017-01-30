Armenian martyr's photo on Armenian profiles in Facebook

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani hacker group 'Anti-armenia Team' has hacked hundreds of Facebook profiles belonging to Armenian users.

According to baku.ws, they replaced the profile photos of the indicated users with the photo of martyr Chingiz Gurbanov.

On December 29 morning Armenian spy group attempted to violated the state border of Azerbaijan but faced the ambush of our units.

As a result of the armed clash Azerbaijani soldier Chingiz Gurbanov went missing. It later turned out that Chingiz Gurbanov's body is held by the enemy.

News.Az

