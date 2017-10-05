Armenian media distorts Czech Senate president’s remarks about Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian media claimed that Štěch referred to Azerbaijan when he said “the Czech Republic supports the embargo against such dangerous countries.”

Milan Štěch, the President of the Senate of the Czech Parliament who is paying a visit to Armenia, has been distortedly reported by the Armenian media to have said at a press conference that his country does not sell weapons to dangerous countries when was asked about the Czech Republic’s arms sale to Azerbaijan.



However, after APA reached the Czech parliament through diplomatic channels, it became clear that Štěch’s words had been distorted.



The Czech parliament emphasized that Štěch had said at the beginning of the conference that out of respect for the embargo regime, the Czech Republic has not sold any weapons to Azerbaijan as the country is situated in a region that is in a crisis.



Štěch’s statement in his native language which was presented by the Czech parliament contained no such phrase as “dangerous country” in reference to Azerbaijan.



It is noteworthy that the phrase “dangerous country” in Štěch’s speech was not found in the Russia media, either.



A video was published on September 18 showing the Czech-made DANA wheeled self-propelled artillery pieces and RM-70 multiple rocket launchers being used during the joint tactical-flight exercises “TurAz Qartalı 2017” of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey.



