Armenian media reports on alleged downing of Azerbaijani UAV ‘disinformation’: Defense Ministry
- 24 Jul 2021 09:12
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 163550
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/armenian-media-reports-on-alleged-downing-of-azerbaijani-uav-disinformation-defense-ministry Copied
The information spread by the Armenian media about the alleged downing of an Azerbaijani UAV over Arazdeyen village of Vedi region is another misinformation of the opposing side, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.
Units of the Azerbaijani Army did not take off any UAV into the air.