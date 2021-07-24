Yandex metrika counter

Armenian media reports on alleged downing of Azerbaijani UAV ‘disinformation’: Defense Ministry

  • Politics
  • Share
Armenian media reports on alleged downing of Azerbaijani UAV ‘disinformation’: Defense Ministry

The information spread by the Armenian media about the alleged downing of an Azerbaijani UAV over Arazdeyen village of Vedi region is another misinformation of the opposing side, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

Units of the Azerbaijani Army did not take off any UAV into the air.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      