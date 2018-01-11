Armenian media: Sargsyan formally confirms he will be PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serzh Sargsyan has officially confirmed that after leaving the post of President of Armenia, he will assume the post of Prime Minister, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

He made the due statement during a consultation at the presidential residence.



"We’ll see, already in the second half of the year, as to what additional problems of social significance we can also resolve," he said.

“Sargsyan [hereby] clearly says that he will be the leader of the power [in Armenia] after the second half of the year,” wrote Zhamanak.

