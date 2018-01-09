Armenian media spread reports of Sargsyan's hospitalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

A number of Armenian media reported hospitalization of President Serzh Sargsyan due to worsening of his health.

In particular, Yerevan's Zhamanak newspaper reported today that the Armenian head of state was placed into Nairi medical center due to health problems.

According to the information, on January 5, Sargsyan did not attend the liturgy before Christmas, as well as at the Christmas liturgy in the Cathedral of the Holy See of Holy Etchmiadzin on January 6 because of health problems. The publication also notes that the Armenian President has not appeared in public since the beginning of the year.

In turn, the presidential administration denied media reports that President Serzh Sargsyan was allegedly hospitalized in connection with the deterioration of his health during the New Year holidays.

"This information is not true. The president had a slight cold. During this period, he was at home, " the spokesman for the Armenian President Vladimir Hakobyan said.

