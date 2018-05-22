Armenian MFA contradicts to Pashinyan, and Balayan is at odds with logic - ABSURDISTAN

+ ↺ − 16 px

The whole absurdity of Armenian diplomacy becomes clear from the statements of spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan.

Take at least Balayan's recent statement voiced at a briefing on May 22, says the article published on Vesti.Az.

"Azerbaijan should realize that sustainable peace cannot be achieved without direct participation of Nagorno-Karabakh," Balayan said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is well aware of this, because according to the "Baker's rules" the negotiation process for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is carried out according to the 2 + 2 formula. That is, on the one hand, Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, and on the other, Armenia and the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh act as parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. At the same time, the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh are interested parties in the conflict.

On the other hand, the Moscow Declaration adopted on November 2, 2008 and undersigned by the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, implies the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the principles and norms of international law, as well as resolutions and documents adopted in their framework. This means resolutions and documents of international organizations that recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and require the unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

The foreword and in the fourth paragraph of the Moscow Declaration stress the need to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh issue through direct negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Thus, the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh were excluded from the negotiation process.

If Armenia, in the person of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, insists on the direct participation of Nagorno-Karabakh in the negotiation process, Yerevan should take into account that the full format of the OSCE Minsk Group also implies the involvement of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Therefore, Balayan's words that "Azerbaijan refuses to directly negotiate with Karabakh" are the delirium. Moreover, Pashinyan has already stated that Armenia is a party to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In this context, Balayan's statement at today's briefing that "Armenia is the guarantor of Karabakh's security" contradicts to Pashinyan's words.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan tried to correct Pashinyan's blooper, stating that "the main parties to the conflict are Artsakh and Azerbaijan." The Armenian army occupied not only Nagorno-Karabakh and neighboring regions of Azerbaijan, but also the villages of Karki, Yukhari-Askipara, Barkhudarly, Ashagy-Askipara, Gizihajili, Heirimli, Sofulu and Baganis Ayrim, some of which were Azerbaijani enclaves in Armenia, and others located in Gazakh district. Therefore, here it is appropriate to talk about the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

Shavarsh Kocharyan can say whatever he wants, but the operation on the occupation of the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan on April 2, 1993, was carried out from two sides - from the east, from the Agdere district and from the west, the Krasnoselsky district of Armenia, which is an act of aggression by one state against another . The participation of the Armenian Armed Forces in the occupation of the Kalbajar district was noted in the report of the human rights organization "Human Rights Watch / Helsinki" (https://www.hrw.org/sites/default/files/reports/AZER%20Conflict%20in%20N-K%20Dec94.pdf - p.21).

At the briefing, Balayan repeated again, like a memorized mantra, that "the Karabakh problem should be settled exclusively peacefully on the basis of the proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the implementation of the agreements reached after the April war."

He further says that he did not need the advice of his Azerbaijani counterpart Hikmat Hajiyev for correct reading and understanding of documents.

Responding to Balanyan's absurd attack, Hajiyev reminded him recently that intensive talks in Vienna and St. Petersburg ended in an agreement on the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"Technical issues such as the investigation of incidents on the contact line of troops should be resolved on par. The reality is this. I advise Tigran Balayan to correctly read and understand the documents. In addition, it's time to change the old song left from the time of Nalbandian," Hajiyev said.

As is seen, DJ Balayan, who has become a diplomat by misunderstanding, is still twisting the old record, unable to cope with new rhythms.

