Armenian military aggression: 41 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 207 wounded since Sept. 27

Some 41 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 207 wounded as a result of the provocations of the Armenian armed forces from Sept. 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said on Monday.

Some 148 civilian facilities, 1,185 houses, and 57 apartment buildings were damaged.


