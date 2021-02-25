Armenian military calls on PM Pashinyan to resign

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian military on Thursday called for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to local media.

Onik Gasparyan, the chief of General Staff of the Armenian army, along with other senior commanders released a statement calling for Pashinyan to step down.

Pashinyan blasted the military's call as a coup attempt and urged his supporters to take to the streets to resist.

Pashinyan later announced the dismissal of the chief of General Staff on Facebook.

The unrest in Armenia follows Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War.

During the six week-conflict, which ended with a Russian-brokered truce, Azerbaijan liberated several strategic cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages from Armenian occupation. Before this, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory had been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

News.Az