Armenian military continues shelling Azerbaijani settlements: Defense Ministry

Armenian Armed Forces are subjecting the villages of Hindiristan, Alibeyli, Ahmadagali and Safarli (Aghdam district) to a massive artillery bombardment despite repeated warnings from the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday. 

As a result of the aggression, there are wounded and killed among the civilian residents.

According to the ministry, it is also possible that the Azerbaijani territories will be subjected to rocket shelling from the territory of Goris city, Armenia.

The ministry stated that adequate countermeasures will be taken.


News.Az 

