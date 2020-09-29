Armenian military continues targeting civilians in Azerbaijani Tartar district

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian army, unable to withstand the counteroffensive of the Azerbaijani Army, continues shelling residential civilians.

The Armenian shelling of residential settlements in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district left casualties among civilians. Houses and infrastructure in the district were severely damaged. The Azerbaijani army is adequately responding to the ongoing Armenian provocations.

By shelling civilians, Armenia is once again demonstrating its terrorist nature and continues grossly violating international humanitarian law.

News.Az