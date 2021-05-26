Azerbaijani army’s positions subjected to Armenian fire: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 24 to 26 May, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in Kalbajar and Gadabay regions were periodically subjected to fire from the Armenian army’s positions in Gegharkunik region of Armenia, using small arms, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Armenian side shot in the air in the direction of our posts located around the city of Shusha.

No retaliatory fire was opened. There are no losses.

News.Az