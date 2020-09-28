Yandex metrika counter

Armenian military forces shelling Azerbaijani Terter city

Azerbaijani Terter city has been under fire from the Armenian armed forces since the morning of Sept. 28, 2020, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported. 

"Ministry of Defense gives the last warning to Armenia that adequate retaliatory measures will be taken against them if needed," the ministry said.


