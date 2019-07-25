Armenian military officer arrested in suspicion of killing soldier

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior officer of the Armenian army has been arrested in suspicion of killing soldier Volodya Galoyan in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, according to Armenian media.

Investigation continues.

On July 23, at 22:55, soldier Volodya Galoyan fired a shot from his service AK-74 assault rifle at a senior soldier of a military unit stationed in the Armenian-occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Immediately after firing the shot, soldier Galoyan left the area of the military unit, after which his body was found at about 50 meters away from the military position with a gunshot wound and his assault rifle on his side at 04:20, on July 24.

Criminal case has been launched over the incident on “causing suicide or attempted suicide through negligence or deliberately by threats, cruel treatment or regular humiliation of personal dignity”.

News.Az

News.Az