Yandex metrika counter

Armenian military resorts to provocation on border with Azerbaijan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian military resorts to provocation on border with Azerbaijan

On December 17, starting from 8:30 pm, units of the Armenian Armed Forces, stationed near Koti and Boganiz villages of Noyemberyan district, intensively shelled military border posts of the Gazakh separate border guard in the direction of Gushchu Ayrim and Farahli villages, as well as houses of local residents, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan told AzVision.az.

The enemy shelling was retaliated by the Azerbaijani side.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      