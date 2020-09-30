Armenian military starts shelling Azerbaijan's Goranboy district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces are carrying out artillery shelling of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"A few minutes ago, artillery units of the Armenian armed forces began shelling the Ashagi Aghjakend village, Goranboy district," the ministry said.

Units of the Azerbaijani Army are taking adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry added.

News.Az