Armenian military units violate ceasefire 115 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 115 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Shavarshavan, Voskevan, Barekamavan, Berdavan and Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor, Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli, Bala Jafarli, Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymagli and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu, Alibeyli, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvend, Javahirli, Marzili, Namirli and Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbeyli and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

