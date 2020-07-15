Armenian military vehicle destroyed: Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

After shelling the Azerbaijan army’s positions and settlements in the Tovuz direction of the front, the Armenian armed forces began to violating ceasefire along the border regions of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

From 22:15 to 23:55 on July 14 and from 01:20 until the morning of July 15, the Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Sharur, Babek and Orduban regions by using large-caliber weapons.

The enemy was suppressed by retaliatory fire.

In order to force the Armenian armed forces to stop shelling in the Nakhchivan direction and take punitive measures, the enemy’s military vehicle moving to the command observation post was destroyed by accurate fire from the Azerbaijani army.

The Azerbaijani armed forces fully control the operational situation.

News.Az