Armenian minister of labor and social affairs steps down

Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan has announced his resignation today in a statement on social media.

“Dear compatriots, today I am stepping down as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs. I have assumed this responsibility in the post-war period absolutely for one purpose – to mitigate the social catastrophe that we faced after the war”, he wrote.


