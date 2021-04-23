Armenian minister of labor and social affairs steps down
- 23 Apr 2021 13:09
- 01 Oct 2025 21:09
- Region
Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan has announced his resignation today in a statement on social media.
“Dear compatriots, today I am stepping down as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs. I have assumed this responsibility in the post-war period absolutely for one purpose – to mitigate the social catastrophe that we faced after the war”, he wrote.