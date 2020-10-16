Armenian missile attack: Over 20 houses destroyed in Azerbaijan’s Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

Innocent civilians in the second biggest city of Azerbaijan are under the indiscriminate and targeted missile attack of Armenia, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on his Twitter page.

“Unscrupulous calls for humanitarian ceasefire should see these war crimes of Armenia. According to initial info more than 20 houses destroyed,” Hajiyev tweeted.

News.Az