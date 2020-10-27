Armenian missile attack seriously damages 5 houses in Barda: MES

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a violation of the humanitarian ceasefire, the Armenian Armed Forces continue shelling Azerbaijani dense residential areas, civilian infrastructure, including private and apartment buildings using heavy artillery installations and missiles.

The missile attack of the Armenian Armed Forces seriously damaged 5 private houses in Garayusifli village of the Barda region on October 27. The relevant forces of the MES were involved in the area.

As a result of the Armenian attack, 13 civilians got injured and 4 got killed in Barda.

The search and rescue operation is underway. Additional information will be provided.

Ministry of Emergency Situations operates in an enhanced mode at the moment. Please, immediately call the “112” hotline of the Ministry in case of any emergency.

