Armenian MP: 47% of population wants to leave Armenia, it’s wrong

Armenia should not be a country of emigrants and the punished, lawmaker from opposition Yelk (Way Out) bloc Artak Zeynalyan said in the parliament Wednesday session during discussion of government's action plan for 2017-2022.

News.am reports that according to the oppositionist, the government is not taking effective steps to reduce poverty. Much is said about economic development, but no tangible results are noticed. Psychological pressure is added to such a difficult situation.

“Our country should not be a country of the punished people and a country where about half of population wants to leave,” Zeynalyan said.

