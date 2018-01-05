Armenian MP admits socio-economic situation in country extremely difficult

+ ↺ − 16 px

The socio-economic situation in Armenia is extremely difficult, Armenian parliamentarian Naira Zohrabyan told, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian media.

She said that the growth of prices for essential products continues to soar.

"The policy of the Armenian government is absolutely ineffective, and it is difficult to predict what it will lead to," Zohrabyan said, adding that there is a catastrophic emigration situation in Armenia, and the level of poverty and unemployment is also growing rapidly.

"The fact that the events will definitely lead to the growth of emigration is unequivocal, but whether the people will go out onto the streets, I simply find it difficult to predict, because in Armenia now, and in general in recent years, there is some inner apathy, and people protest, as the saying goes, by leaving the country," she said.

In 2018, the state budget deficit of Armenian will be 4 percent. Against the background of inflation, it is not planned to raise salaries, pensions and benefits. In addition, Armenia's public debt in 2017 reached $6,813billion , and in 2018 it will be 7,209 billion.

News.Az

