Armenian MP has traffic accident in Azerbaijan's occupied lands

Armenian MP has traffic accident in Azerbaijan's occupied lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Member of Armenian National Assembly Karen Bekaryan has had a traffic accident.

According to shamshyan.com, Nissan March operated by 56-year-old Suren Harutyunyan collided with Mercedes driven by 54-year-old Yerevan resident Ruben Sarkisyan.

Mercedes car serves MP Karen Bekaryan who was also in the car and had slight body injuries. The MP was placed in one of the Yerevan medical centers for examination.

Investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances.

News.Az

News.Az