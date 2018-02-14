Armenian MP: He touched my breast and got a slap in the face - VIDEO

A fight occured at the meeting of the city council of Yerevan.

Oxu.Az reports referring to the Armenian media that a member of the "Yerkir Tsirani" party faction Marina Khachatryan slapped a member of the ruling "Republican Party of Armenia" Edmon Kirakosyan.

The incident occurred on February 13. Khachatryan, along with members of her party faction, brought a container with rotten waste water from the Yerevan district of Nubarashen to the city council in order to convince the colleagues of the urgent need to repair the sewage system of the district.

The contents of the containers spread an unbearable stench across the room. Marina Khachatryan made an attempt to present one of the "samples" to the mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan.

This caused an angry reaction among the representatives of the ruling "Republican Party of Armenia".

Several deputies immediately jumped from their seats, and a fight ensued, in which the representatives of the ruling party hit Khachatryan several times, dragging her by the hair and twisting her arms. Later, Khachatryan stated that sexual harassment had also taken place against her and by this reason she slapped the representative of the "Republican Party of Armenia" Edmond Kirakosyan.

"I will never let anyone take off my clothes and touch my breast, my body. In this uproar, when I realized this, I gave this person a sobering slap. I will say that he was lucky, because there was quite narrow, otherwise he would feel the power of my feet," M. Khachatryan said on the air of "Azatutyun".

According to her, she was only protecting herself from sexual assault.

As the opposition member of the "Council of Elders of Yerevan" reported, during the incident, in particular, she received finger injuries, which for her, as for the operating surgeon, is a rather serious injury.

News.Az

