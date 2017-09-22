Armenian MP: We should not discuss conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest PA Armen Ashotyan has hailed the good conditions created for his visit to Azerbaijan.

Armenian MPs Armen Ashotyan and Mane Tandilyan are taking part in a conference on “Involvement of the parliaments of Eastern Partnership countries in promoting gender quality and women’s health within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals”, which kicked off in Baku on Friday.



“We are pleased with the good conditions created and security measures taken for our visit to Azerbaijan,” Ashotyan said, APA reported.



The Armenian MP said he is against the calls of hatred between the two peoples.



“Let’s avoid mutual hatred and not discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict taking advantage of the humanist environment here. We should not allow future generations to continue this hostility. As a matter of fact, hatred towards the Armenian people is instilled in Azerbaijan,” he said.



Ashotyan expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the invitation to the conference. “It is a chance to us not to allow the conference devoted to such an important subject into a new anti-Armenian propaganda,” he added.



Azerbaijani Deputy Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in turn, accused the Armenian deputy of making false remarks.



“Azerbaijani textbooks do not promote hatred towards any people, including the Armenian one. But you forget that Armenia still continues the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory. More than one million Azerbaijanis were forced to leave their native land. Material and cultural monuments, educational institutions were destroyed in the occupied lands. Should you answer or not?..” he said.



Bayramov stated that intolerance between the peoples in Azerbaijan is not allowed at the state level:



“If we speak about the fact of occupation of Azerbaijani territories, we must understand the essence of the problem. People need to know the historical realities,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az