Armenian National Security Service chief to attend int’l forum in Azerbaijan

A delegation led by Andranik Simonyan, Director of the Armenian National Security Service (NSS), will participate in the 3rd International Security Forum in Baku,Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citingArmenian media.

The forum is scheduled to take place in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, on September 19-21.


