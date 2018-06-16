Armenian newspaper: Revolutionary euphoria is passing, whereas problems remain unresolved

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, is going to organize the snap parliamentary election in late September, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“They will bring the amendments to the Electoral Code to parliament in the coming days, with the calculation that the parliament adopts it before the start of the parliament’s official leave on July 15.

“Immediately after the adoption of the [Electoral] Code, Pashinyan will resign, initiating the process of dissolving the parliament. And so that any other parliamentary faction would not dare to nominate its own candidate [for the new PM], Pashinyan will appeal to the people with a call to defend the achievements of the revolution.

“Such haste is due to the awareness that the revolutionary euphoria is passing, whereas the problems remain unresolved,” wrote Zhamanak.

News.Az

