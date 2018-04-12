Armenian officer periodically raped and beat a soldier

+ ↺ − 16 px

In one of the military units, stationed in Azerbaijan's occupied Karabakh, an officer raped a soldier.

The mother of the serviceman reported the case to Forrights.am. "My son was enlisted on January 15. The first call came on January 18. He said: Mom jan, I am here, he spoke about quarantine for the second time. He said, 'save me, mom."

The guy called his mother and asked for help several times, but he did not tell her what exactly happened to him. The mother met him on the oath taking day. "He was depressed. I asked what happened, he would not speak, just asked for help. I told him I need to know what happened to help him. In two days he told me that his immediate commander had wrapped him in a blanket, beat him, and raped him after 4-5 days. First he beat, then raped."

The mother says that the cases of rape were of a periodic nature. "It was repeated 4-5 times. They told me, 'the child is tied to you, that's why it's whining. ' Remembering what happened, the guy speaks crying, blushes, gasps. In fact, on February 3, my son took the oath in this state. He told me: Mom jan, I do not know how I will live, you will leave now, and he will kill me."

The son seemed depressed and looked frightened. The woman decided to take him to the commander of the unit without delay. "I told him to tell everything. I left the room. I could not listen."

The commander was surprised: "We love all the soldiers like our children."

The third garrison investigation department of the Armenian Armed Forces opened a criminal case into the fact of carrying out acts of a sexual nature. The serviceman is recognized as a victim. Since February, he has been illegally kept in the military police, without any legal grounds, and the suspect in the crime remains free and continues to perform his official duties.

Having learned that her son is in the military police, in mid-February the woman wrote a letter to the Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan, reported the incident, demanding that he be immediately removed from the military police and brought to Armenia, but she has not received an answer yet.

The minister is aware of the fact, he is aware that the serviceman is illegally kept in the military police isolator, and he did not take any measures, notes the resource. Knowing all this, the minister shows criminal indifference.

On March 27, the lawyer of the organization "Journalists for human rights" Ayarpi Sargsyan, who defends the interests of the serviceman, visited him in the military police of Khankandi.

"It is an indisputable fact that before the transfer to the military police my client filed a report on the crime and, having been in the military police, changed his testimony, refuted what was reported in the previous testimony, and it is more than obvious in what circumstances he could change them" , says Sargsyan.

The lawyer did not receive an answer to the inquiry about the grounds on which her client was held in the military police, being offended. The deputy head of the third garrison investigation department, investigator Artak Voskanyan, who is in charge of this case, answered the questions of Forrights.am.

- On what grounds is a serviceman with the status of a victim held in a military police isolator?

- He was not kept in the military police. The same conditions as in military units are created in the territory of the police, along with others, he feeds in the same dining room, these are the usual conditions. Just considering the circumstances of the case, he is kept separate.

Voskanyan also reported that on April 9 the case was sent to court, the status of the serviceman changed, he was charged under Article 333 of the Criminal Code "False Report".

In fact, almost a month after the hasty preliminary investigation the case was sent to court, and the defense was not given the opportunity to get acquainted with the case materials.

"If my client, according to the investigator, was not held in the military police, then whe I visited him on March 27, when he was endowed with the status of the victim. For two months he has been illegally kept in Stepanakert's (Khankandi's - edit.) military police, if he had the status of a victim, and as a result of his stay there he changed the testimony given during the preliminary investigation when there was no lawyer nearby. Thus, he is subjected to constant tortures," Ayarpi Sargsyan said.

She filed a complaint with the Prosecutor General's Office. "In the absence of the criminal case materials, I am deprived of the opportunity to represent his rights and legitimate interests, and I hope that the Prosecutor General's Office will help to resolve the issue fairly," the complaint reads.

Sargsyan also reported that her defendant had skin problems. He was to be released from military service or leave. It is noted that the boy is brought up by his mother.

In a letter to the Ministry of Defense dated April 7, the lawyer requires clarifications, immediate transfer to Yerevan, termination of his service, as he needs appropriate treatment. There is no answer to this message either.

Captain G. denies information about sexual abuse, swears by children and parents. "This is the most ridiculous topic for 28 years of my life. If you are familiar with my family, my parents, friends, you would have a desire to get acquainted with me," he said in a telephone conversation with Forrights.am.

If so, why did the conscript call your name, what purpose did he pursue? This question outraged the interlocutor. "I would not call a guy only by birth, a guy is determined not by signs of the body... I'm very strict with the soldiers of my division. He could say anything to avoid military service."

News.Az

