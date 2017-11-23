Armenian officers evade army service

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian officers on leave often do not want to return to the service and try to evade it under various pretexts.

Deputy battalion commander Levon Babayan was arrested because he did not return to the place of service after the leave.

The users of the Armenian segment of social networks distributed information that of the 38 officers newly recruited for military service, 13 officers were punished for unwillingness to serve. They were sent to serve in other military units.

