Armenian officers use force against soldiers

Armenian army officers often violate the statute, apply physical force against servicemen under their control, insult them with obscene words.

Young soldiers Robert Hayvazyan and Karen Hakobyan, unable to stand insults from the officers, deliberately injured themselves, and contractor Armen Egazaryan beat the officer who cursed him. The soldier beaten by battalion commander Robert Hambartsumanyan was placed to the medical point of the military unit.

The Military Police of Armenia conducts an investigation into the facts.

