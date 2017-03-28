Armenian Ombudsman slams MP for urging not to allow children to school

+ ↺ − 16 px

Human Rights Defender of Armenia has rebuked MP Naira Zohrabyan for urging not to allow children to school.

The statement of the Human Rights Defender notes that in her public speech on Monday deputy of the National Assembly (NA) Naira Zohrabyan urged parents not to allow their children to school. This call has been largely circulated by media outlets. Moreover, Zohrabyan substantiated her call by comparing the school principals with local criminal elements, news.am reports.

The statement also notes that no circumstance, including the election campaign, can justify the violation of the rights of children, including their right to education. Such statements are especially dangerous when made by public persons, the statement says.

News.Az

News.Az