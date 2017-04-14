Armenian opposition appeals to Constitutional Court to annul outcome of election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former President Levon Ter-Petrossian's Armenian National Congress (HAK) and the People's Party of Armenia (HZhK) appealed to the Constitutional Court to annul the outcome of the April 2 parliamentary elections, said the lawyer Tigran Yegoryan, APA reports citing to RIA Novosti.

“We appealed on behalf of initiative of Alliance and “Citizen-Observant”. We think the government did not provide main principles – expression of free will and secret ballot during the elections. Administrative resources have been used”, he said.

As a result of this appeal, the first session of the parliament may be postponed. According to the Constitution, the first session of newly-elected parliament is held on third Friday after the elections. As the CEC approved outcome of elections on April 9, the parliament is to holds its first meeting on April 27. However, after appeal the session may be postponed by May. The Court should consider the appeal within fifteen days.

