Armenian opposition continues anti-government protests in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian opposition forces on Wednesday resumed protest rallies in Yerevan, demanding the resignation of the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Activists of the Resistance movement have blocked the main and staff entrances to the Armenian presidential palace, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The situation in front of the presidential palace on Baghramyan Avenue currently remains tense with periodic clashes erupting between police and opposition activists. Traffic in neighboring streets, where the parliament building is also located, is restricted.

Protests against the Armenian government have been going on in Armenia since mid-April, and in early May they became widespread. The opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

News.Az