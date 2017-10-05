Armenian opposition deputy attacked in Armenian parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

At today's meeting of the Armenian parliament, a fight broke out between the deputies, Oxu.Az reported citing Armenian media.

According to the information, the head of the Elk faction Nikol Pashinyan was attacked by another deputy - Artashes Geghamyan.

Pashinyan wrote about this on his Facebook page: "Geghamyan attacked me in the parliament corridor. I successfully defended myself. I apologize to the public. I am forced to work in such conditions."

