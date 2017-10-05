Yandex metrika counter

Armenian opposition deputy attacked in Armenian parliament

  • World
  • Share
Armenian opposition deputy attacked in Armenian parliament

At today's meeting of the Armenian parliament, a fight broke out between the deputies, Oxu.Az reported citing Armenian media.

According to the information, the head of the Elk faction Nikol Pashinyan was attacked by another deputy - Artashes Geghamyan.

Pashinyan wrote about this on his Facebook page: "Geghamyan attacked me in the parliament corridor. I successfully defended myself. I apologize to the public. I am forced to work in such conditions."

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      