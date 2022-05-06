Armenian opposition holds march in protest against government

+ ↺ − 16 px

Opposition forces in Armenia on Friday held a march in Yerevan in protest against the government.

Nearly 1,000 protesters marched from France Square to the center of Yerevan, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

The police detained some opposition activists that blocked the Victory Bridge in Armenia’s capital, which resulted in a brawl between the police and protesters.

The police detained, among other protesters, former police chief Valery Osipyan, who was appointed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after a change of government in the country in May 2018.

Protests against the Armenian authorities' policy have been going on in Armenia since mid-April, and in early May they became widespread. The opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

News.Az