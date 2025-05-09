Armenian opposition launches impeachment bid against Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United National Constitutional Party (UNCP) of Armenia has initiated a motion of no confidence—an impeachment procedure—against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"I am authorized to declare that we are initiating a motion of no confidence (impeachment) against the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan," party's chairman Hovik Agazaryan said on his Facebook page, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

According to him, the name of the candidate for the post of new Prime Minister will be announced on May 20.

News.Az