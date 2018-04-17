Armenian opposition leader announces the start of velvet revolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan has announced the start of a national velvet revolution.

Addressing his numerous supporters at France Square on Tuesday, Pashinyan said he had been handed over a notification from police urging him to stop the rally, but he ripped it, news.am reports.

Pashinyan’s statement came as the Armenian lawmakers gathered to elect a prime minister during a special session.

The MP said police had deployed large numbers of forces and called on his supporters to block the work of state agencies by organizing sit-in actions there. He urged the protesters to sit in front of the buildings not to let anyone out unless they join the rally.

Pashinyan reiterated peaceful nature of the protests and called on other cities to follow their lead.

News.Az

News.Az