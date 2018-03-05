Armenian opposition MP hints 'inevitability' of Serzh Sargsyan’s future in top government office

+ ↺ − 16 px

The legislative changes, coupled with the statements made time and again by members of Armenia's ruling Republican Party, hint the likelihood of President Serzh Sargsyan's plan to vie for the prime minister's post after April, an opposition MP said Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly, Nikol Pashinyan (Yelk faction) reiterated their political team's earlier promise “to realize a government change plan within a week” after making a public statement.

“Once I announce that we are embarking on a process of ousting Serzh Sargsyan, that process will be completed within a week, i.e. – between 9-16 April, to be more specific,” he noted, according to Tert.am

Pashinyan said they will consider also other scenarios, considering their voters' will. “Unless the people themselves express their own will, any government change will be impossible,” he added.

Asked whether Yelk has any decision or plan to conduct a street campaign against Serzh Sargsyan’s future career in politics, Pashinyan said they haven’t yet considered such a possibility. But he promised to respond exhaustively to all the concerns within a week after finalizing their future steps.

News.Az

News.Az