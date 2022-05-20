Armenian opposition resumes protest rally in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supporters of the opposition Resistance Movement in Armenia on Friday held a protest rally outside the Marriott Hotel on Republic Square in Yerevan.

Today, Marriott Hotel hosts the Armenian Democratic Forum with the participation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, US Ambassador Lynn Tracy and heads of EU diplomatic missions, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Activists are chanting "Armenia without Nikol" and "Armenia without Tracy" slogans. The Marriott hotel is completely cordoned off by special police forces.

Earlier, the Armenian opposition has repeatedly accused the US and the EU of pursuing a policy of double standards in the country.

Protests against the Armenian government have been going on in Armenia since mid-April, and in early May they became widespread. The opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

News.Az