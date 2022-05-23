Armenian opposition resumes rally in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian opposition forces resumed protest rallies in Yerevan early in the morning, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

Resistance Movement activists, who tried to block the movement of the Yerevan metro, were apprehended by the police.

The day before, the coordinator of the Resistance Movement, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Ishkhan Saghatelyan urged compatriots to join the rally: "Car rallies will be held in different parts of the city in the morning, join us, voicing their protest.”

Protests against the Armenian government have been going on in Armenia since mid-April, and in early May they became widespread. The opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

News.Az