Armenian oppositionist 'embarrassed' to say amount of pensions to foreign MPs

During a parliamentary election campaign assembly Sunday with voters in Syunik Province of Armenia, opposition Free Democrats Party Chairman, MP Khachatur Kokobelyan, called on voters to say “no” to the incumbent authorities in the forthcoming election, and to vote for his political force, for a better future, according to news.am.

He noted that his party will do everything to raise pensions and salaries in Armenia.

“When speaking with the MPs, politicians of other countries, I’m even embarrassed to say how much our pension, the salary of our teachers, doctors, is” noted Kokobelyan. “Unlike other [political] forces [running for parliament in Armenia], we say with our [election] platform that (…) we will create 140 thousand jobs [in the country].”

The parliamentary election in Armenia will be conducted on April 2.

