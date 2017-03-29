Armenian oppositionist vows to use political means if elections 'rigged'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Congress-PPA bloc involves the Armenian National Congress – a party led by first president Levon Ter-Petrosyan – and the People’s Party of Armenia.

If the authorities falsify the results of the upcoming elections as they used to, the Congress-PPA Bloc will use political mechanisms, including rallies and protest actions to appeal the results, spokesman for Armenian National Congress Arman Musinyan told reporters on Tuesday, news.am reports.

Asked, whether the Congress – PPA would join the possible protests of the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian Bloc, Musinyan said evasively: “If results of elections are falsified we will use political mechanisms in order to raise the voice of discontent in the society. We’ll see how the leaders of the bloc will act. "

The Congress a PPA Bloc will hold final campaign at the Freedom Square in Yerevan on Wednesday.

