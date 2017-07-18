Armenian paradox: Yerevan, glorifying fascists, signed CSTO statement on inadmissibility of exaltation of fascism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan’s signature under such a document is more than irrelevant, since Armenia is just the country that exalts and heroes the Nazis.

Armenia is a country of paradoxes that do not lend themselves to logic, however, are well explained from the viewpoint of a benefit to a small Armenian nation with big ambitions and irresistible complexes, says an article published by Trend, which exposes the two-faced nature of Armenian leadership.

Yesterday's step of Armenians has demonstrated another facet of the foolishness of Armenian authorities, who are trying to please everyone - the lobby, the CSTO allies, and, most importantly, the unofficial master of the province of Armenia - Moscow!

The Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly has recently adopted a clear statement about the inadmissibility of xenophobia and glorification of Nazism, which was undersigned not only by the countries sharply condemning Nazism and piously honoring the memory of the USSR heroism in the fight against this terrible phenomenon of the 20th century, but also by Armenia, which considers the exaltation of Nazism its state ideology.

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian was not confused even by the fact that the document he had signed contained a clause expressly prohibiting to do what Yerevan does.

"We equally view the initiative of granting the status of national heroes to those who acted against the anti-Hitler coalition or collaborated with the Nazis, committing the worst crimes during the Second World War, as unacceptable, blasphemous and cynical. We reiterate in this context that the CSTO member states categorically and strongly condemn the targeted abuses of our common history, while noting the contribution of the peoples of the world to the struggle against Nazism, and we call upon all countries to honor the memory of the dead and keep the war graves in the proper condition,” says the statement signed by the foreign ministers of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and .... Armenia.

Yerevan’s signature under such a document is more than irrelevant, since Armenia is just the country that exalts and heroes the Nazis.

One of those who should have been held responsible for the murder of civilians and the massive ethnic cleansing is Armenian "hero" and Nazi criminal Garegin Nzhdeh, whose monument in the center of Yerevan was opened in 2016.

I would especially like to note that the solemn opening of the monument was attended by the Armenian President, ministers, leaders of the ruling party and members of parliament. It is a monument to Garegin Nzhdeh, an Armenian nationalist and a veteran of the Second World War, who in fact was an ardent Nazi. It was Nzhdeh who created the infamous Armenian Legion, numbering about 30,000 people, transferring it to the Nazi command during the Second World War. In 1942, Garegin Nzhdeh went to Berlin, where he personally paid homage to Führer. After that, together with General Drastamat Kanayan, he started the creation of the "SS Armenian Legion", where he held the post of deputy commander. Tens of thousands of people were killed under his command.

As part of the German Wehrmacht, the Armenian legion fought in the Crimean Peninsula and the Caucasus, as well as in the south of France, and later assisted the Nazis, bringing together Jews and other "undesirable" people in the ghetto, and organizing marches of death in the concentration camps.

And now the square and the metro station in Yerevan are named after this disgrace of the Armenian nation - Nzhdeh, and his fascist "legacy" is taught to children in Armenian schools.

However, when international observers raise this issue, the Armenian authorities claim that Nzhdeh "fought for the country", and therefore any sins that he committed are ultimately insignificant or, even worse, justified.

Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov even called Nzhdeh ‘a national hero’ and a ‘patriot’ who ‘fought for the independence of Armenia’.

The very concept of Nazi war criminals loyal to the government is another Armenian paradox that does not fit into the modern world.

However, Armenia is a generally paradoxical country, where, according to the Anti-Defamation League, 1.3 million out of 2.2 million adult citizens have anti-Semitic beliefs, making Armenia the second largest anti-Semitic country in Europe.

And the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs signed a document, in which his country and the conduct of official Yerevan are indirectly condemned.

"It would seem that fascism and revanchist mood have gone into past. However, the frequent attempts by some nationalist leaders and politicians to revise the key outcomes of the Second World War cause concern. Some countries glorify Nazism, spread Nazi symbols, revive and activate revanchist organizations, humiliate and persecute the veterans of the struggle against fascism, desecrate the graves of soldiers fallen in the war with the fascist invaders,” the document says.

Well, he that hath ears to hear, let him hear, and Nalbandian’s signature under that document does not mean Armenia's refusal from its Nazi values. This is nothing but a tribute to its master Moscow…

News.Az

News.Az