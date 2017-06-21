Armenian Parliament debates on government program

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's National Assembly commenced its special session devoted to the debates on the program of the government.

The matter of whether to approve the 2017/22 program is on the agenda.

As reported earlier, the country's Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan chaired a special Cabinet meeting of the government on Monday.

At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan presented the government’s 2017/22 plan for the country’s sustainable development, and the core of which is wide-ranging reforms, News.am reported.

The executive branch of power approved the government program and submitted it for the Parliament's approval.

