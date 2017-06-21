Armenian Parliament debates on government program
Armenia's National Assembly commenced its special session devoted to the debates on the program of the government.
The matter of whether to approve the 2017/22 program is on the agenda.
As reported earlier, the country's Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan chaired a special Cabinet meeting of the government on Monday.
At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan presented the government’s 2017/22 plan for the country’s sustainable development, and the core of which is wide-ranging reforms, News.am reported.
The executive branch of power approved the government program and submitted it for the Parliament's approval.
News.Az